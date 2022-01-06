Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Sethupathi showcase their chemistry in Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. See pics

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha are coming together as a pair for the first time in upcoming Tamil romantic comedy Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. Recently released pictures from the movie give a glimpse of their on-screen chemsitry for the first time.

Directed by Vignesh Shivn, the film also stars Nayanthara. Vignesh Shivn took to instagram to share some pictures of Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha from the movie.

In the film, Vijay and Samantha play characters named Rambo and Khatija, respectively.

Samantha was last seen playing a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel in the hit web series, Family Man season 2. She played a character called Raji, and her performance was extremely well received. She was also recently seen in a special song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, Samantha is Hollywood bound as she is all set to make her international film debut with Arrangements of Love, which will be directed by Downton Abbey creator Philip John.

As per Variety, the project will be produced by Sunita Tati, who had previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu adaptation of Korean comedy, Miss Granny.

As per the report, Samantha will be seen playing a bisexual Tamil woman running her own detective agency.

Talking to Variety, Samantha said, “I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set.”

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, was recently seen playing the antagonist in Vijay’s Master. He was also part of Tamil films Laabam and Tughlaq Durbar which was released last year.

