Sarathkumar wants to act in film, shoot duet with Deepika Padukone after Dude: ‘Already played Aishwarya Rai's husband’

Keerthiswaran’s Dude featured actor Sarathkumar in a pivotal role, alongside Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju as leads. After the film crossed ₹95 crore worldwide in its first five days of release, the makers held a press meet to celebrate its success. Speaking there, Sarathkumar asked Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Dude, to consider making a film with him and Deepika Padukone next. Sarathkumar asked the producers of Dude to cast him and Deepika Padukone in a film next.

Sarathkumar wants to act with Deepika Padukone

Sarathkumar mentioned during his speech that Pradeep’s young fanbase has now started liking him too. He said, “Pradeep's fans also started liking me. They call me dude. So I became a dude too.” The actor-politician then said that the producers should now consider making a film with him and Deepika, stating, “If Naveen sir or Ravi sir think of making Deepika Padukone my heroine in the next film and putting on a duet, I am ready to do it.”

Sarathkumar also pointed out that he had already played Aishwarya Rai’s husband in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films, saying, “I have even played Aishwarya Rai's husband. Don’t feel jealous about it. It's only on occasions like this that you can ask. Think about it. If you think there are no more beautiful people than them, think about it and decide. Decide who you want as my heroine. Let's get Sai (Abhyankkar) to do the song. Let's also seek Pradeep's advice.”

This is not the first time Sarathkumar has expressed an interest in acting with Deepika. In a 2023 interview with Sun Music, he was asked who he would like to be his co-star in a love story so he could give his best. He immediately said without hesitation, “Deepika Padukone,” before adding that if he can play an ageing man taking revenge on-screen, he can also play a man in love at any age.

About Dude

In Dude, Pradeep and Mamitha play youngsters named Agan and Kural, who have known each other since childhood. Sarathkumar plays Kural’s father and Agan’s maternal uncle, a politician named Athiyamaan Azhagappan, in the film. His character is key to the twist and the main conflict point in the rom-com, which has received mixed reviews.