3BHK Twitter reviews: Viewers describe Siddharth, Sarathkumar, Meetha Raghunath's film as ‘heartfelt, wholesome’

3BHK Twitter reviews: Sri Ganesh’s family drama 3BHK, starring Siddharth, Sarathkumar, Meetha Raghunath, Devyani and Yogi Babu in lead roles, hit the screens this Friday. If the reviews on X (formerly Twitter) are anything to go by, the film is filled with good performances and a heartwarming story. 3 BHK Twitter reviews: Meetha Raghunath, Devyani, Sarathkumar and Siddharth in a still from the film.

Ahead of the film’s release, even Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, who caught a screening of the film, wrote on X, “Just watched #3BHK. A heartfelt beautiful film that takes you on an emotional journey. Warm and well performed #Siddharth @realsarathkumar sir. Congrats and all the best to @sri_sriganesh89 @ShanthiTalkies and the whole team.”

‘3BHK took me back to childhood’

One X user called 3BHK a ‘complete film’, writing, “3BHK is Love, 3BHK is reality, 3BHK is life. What a complete Film Filled with all sort of emotions. Everyone has given their best, you can’t easily finalise who did the best performance. Heart full work from @sri_sriganesh89.”

Another couldn’t get over how ‘sweet and wholesome’ the film was, “#3BHK is such a sweet, heartfelt, wholesome little film. You can say whatever but there's no denying how pure the film truly is. Siddharth, Meetha, Sarath & Chaitra are incredible. Stunning debut from Amrit. It will win your hearts. Go watch it in theatres from tomorrow :))”

Many viewers seemed to agree that 3 BHK was ‘realistic’ above everything, “#3BHK : Emtional & very much realistic film! (4/5) Best role for Sarathkumar after decades, Superb performance from #Siddharth. Meetha Raghunath Bold. Song placement Neat & Apt. Many Emotional scenes are Relatable. 3BHK is not Just a Film IT's LIFE of Many. Overall Worth Watching.”

One person was proud of Siddharth for picking good scripts, “To be frankly saying I'm Big Fan of #Siddharth's script selection. Sivappu manjal Pachai, aruvam, Chiththa, Now #3BHK.” Another wrote that it took them back to childhood, “Just watched the film.. Thank you for #3BHK.. no words at all.You took me back to my childhood and walked me through the present and future. No words. Couldn’t be more prouder than being #Siddheart’s fan. I just love you, #Siddharth. You are because you try, and what you tried has moved me.”

‘3BHK is strictly average’

Not everyone was impressed with the film, though, because some thought it could’ve been better. One X user wrote, “#3BHK decent first half and average second half, climax good, #SarathKumar major plus, overall not recommended for all type of audience, one time watchable.”

Another agreed that while the performances were good, the film was ‘melodramatic’, “#3BHK #Siddharth Movie is very average. Siddharth and Sarath Kumar give a sincere and good perf. There are some good feel good moments. And songs and BGM support well. But somewhere it gives a docu feel and gets way too melodramatic. Trailer was good but film is. 2.25/5.”

An X user summed it up with, “#3BHK - Structured but with dull paint! Has solid plot with good scene sequences to relate & emotion to click but also suffers from being one note from start to end & gloomy mood in certain episodes turning monotonous... Climax. Sid, Sarath, Meetha. (claps emoji) Music (good emoji) ABOVE AVERAGE.”