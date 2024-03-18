Good Night actor Meetha Raghunath gets married; calls husband her ‘whole heart’. See pics

Actor Meetha Raghunath tied the knot recently, sharing pictures from the traditional south Indian ceremony on her Instagram. While she kept details of her husband under wraps, she wrote, “My whole heart,” sharing the pictures. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Karthi, Chiranjeevi attend wedding of Venkatesh's daughter Havyavahini in Hyderabad. See pics) Meetha Raghunath has kept details of her husband under wraps(Instagram)

The wedding

While Meetha shared pictures of her big day, she also refrained from sharing when she got married. The actor can be seen in four different looks throughout the wedding. In one of the pictures, Meetha can be seen all smiles as she holds her husband close, dressed in a blue and red saree. Another picture sees her in a simpler look, in a cream saree with her curls left loose.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the pictures sees a sweet moment between Meetha and her husband, while the last picture sees her posing with him in a pink saree. Meetha got engaged in November last year in her hometown Ooty. Her friends her shared engagement pictures on social media back then. Fans, apart from actor Kishan Das, left congratulatory messages for the couple.

Meetha’s work

Meetha debuted in 2022 with the Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, which saw Kishan as her co-star. The coming-of-age film was written and directed by music composer Darbuka Siva. It released directly on OTT on Zee5 and was received well. It told the story of a group of teenagers studying in a strict Catholic school in the 90s, showing how they navigate through life and adolescence.

But it’s her next film, the 2023 romantic comedy, Good Night, that gained her fame. The film starring Manikandan, apart from Ramesh Thilak, Raichal Rabecca, Balaji Sakthivel and Bagavathi Perumal released theatrically. It told the story of an IT professional with a snoring issue and Meetha played Manikandan’s demure wife in the film. The film was received well by fans and critics alike, with Meetha getting praised for her performance.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place