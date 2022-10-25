Sardar box office: Karthi’s spy thriller set to cross 50 crore globally on fifth day

Actor Karthi’s Tamil spy thriller Sardar has emerged at the box-office winner this Diwali festival. The PS Mithran directorial, which features Karthi in dual roles, is all set to breach the ₹50 crore mark worldwide in gross box office collections on Tuesday. The spy thriller sees Karthi in a double role of father and son. Also read: Sardar movie review: Karthi shines as an action star in this spy thriller

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that Sardar grossed around ₹ 42 crore globally till Monday and will cross the ₹50- crore mark on Tuesday. “Among the Diwali releases, Sardar has emerged as the box-office winner with a gross of approximately ₹42 crore globally till Monday. With Tuesday being a government declared holiday in Tamil Nadu, the film will comfortably breach the ₹50 crore mark worldwide,” Trinath said.

The film marks the maiden collaboration between Karthi and PS Mithran, known for films such as Irumbu Thirai and Hero. In the movie, Karthi was seen in dual roles – father and son – playing a spy and police officer, respectively.

The film was the Tamil debut of Chunky Panday and it’s also the comeback of popular actor Laila, who returned to the screen after a gap of 16 years. In a pre-release interview with Hindustan Times, Karthi described Sardar as a rooted spy thriller. “When we talk about spy films, we automatically start thinking of the high-concept films that are made in the west. What we have been missing is our home-grown spy tales and that’s what Mithran is bringing through Sardar,” he said.

Karthi is having a successful year at the box office. His last release Ponniyin Selvan: I is the highest-grossing Tamil film this year and the third-highest-grossing Indian film overall.

Karthi recently confirmed that the sequel to his highly successful action flick Kaithi will release in cinemas next year. During the promotions of his other Tamil film Viruman, which was his first release of the year, Karthi spoke about Kaithi. A clip from the interaction had surfaced on social media.

In Kaithi, Karthi played a prisoner on parole to meet his daughter he has never seen. When he crosses paths with a cop, he’s forced to join forces with him and fight the drug lords who are after a cocaine consignment in police custody. The entire story unfolds in a single night within a span of four hours.

