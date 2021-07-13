Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Sarpatta Parambarai trailer: Arya, Pa Ranjith's Amazon Prime film has two families fighting for glory
tamil cinema

Sarpatta Parambarai trailer: Arya, Pa Ranjith's Amazon Prime film has two families fighting for glory

Sarpatta Parambarai's trailer gives us a peek into the boxing culture of North Madras in the 1990s. The Arya starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime on July 22.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Arya in a still from Sarpatta Parambarai.

The trailer of Pa Ranjith’s upcoming Tamil boxing-based drama Sarpatta Parambarai was unveiled on Tuesday. The film, which is gearing up for its world premiere on Amazon Prime on July 22, is the story of two families fighting inside a boxing ring for glory.

The trailer gives us a glimpse into the boxing culture in then Madras in the 1990s. The visuals tell us that the British taught us the sport and it was picked up by two families in North Madras. Eventually, one family reigned over the other and it is up to the Sarpatta family to fight for their legacy.

Arya, who plays a boxer in the movie, becomes the sole person from Sarpatta family to fight and keep their legacy alive.

Ranjith took to Twitter to share the trailer.

The film will be about the boxing culture of the 1990s in North Madras. It’ll be a very realistic tale, Ranjith had said.

Arya had extensively worked out to build a ripped body for his character in the film. A few months ago, he teased fans with his workout routine from the shoot in a twitter post. In a video, He made 150 kg squat look like a cakewalk.

Also read: When Amitabh Bachchan was in debt of over 90 crore: ‘Creditors used to land at our door, be abusive, threatening’

The film was originally planned with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didn’t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who got ripped for the project.

This film marks Ranjith’s return to making a film in the North Chennai setting after two projects with actor Rajinikanth. He had previously made Madras, about the local politics and rowdyism in North Chennai, with Karthi in the lead.

tamil cinema pa ranjith pa ranjith film

