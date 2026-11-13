Scene box office collection day 8: Suriya and Jithu Madhavan's crime comedy dips after crossing ₹100 crore mark

No one is doing it like Suriya this year. The star had three releases in 2026 and all of three of them have turned out to be box office successes. After Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, fans were waiting to see what Suriya brings with Scene, and going by the enthusiastic response to the film in its first film they seem to have embraced the crime comedy with a lot of warmth. Scene crossed the ₹100 crore mark within its first week of release. Suriya plays DSP Inbaraj in Jithu Madhavan's comedy thriller Scene.

Scene box office update Scene released in theatres on November 6, just ahead of Diwali. Suriya's star power and the anticipation for the film resulted in a strong opening as it managed a haul of ₹19.15 crore. Sunday saw a huge growth and the film collected ₹23.65 crore, its highest single-day haul so far. On Monday the film took the advantage of the Diwali holidays and earned ₹21.40 crore. The film crossed the ₹100 crore mark on Wednesday.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Scene has collected ₹5.22 crore on Friday, which is its lowest single-day haul so far. The total box office collection at the start of the second week now stands at ₹116.77 crore. All eyes are on Scene as it gears up for its second weekend at the box office. Can it show growth and cross the ₹150 crore mark? Only time will tell.

Scene is eyeing the lifetime haul of Suriya's previous release, Vishwanath & Sons ( ₹122.54 crore) and Karuppu ( ₹198.18 crore).