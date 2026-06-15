Shalini posts rare pictures of children enjoying ‘daddy time’ with Ajith Kumar in France after his mom's death. See pics

Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife, former actor Shalini, prefer to keep their lives private and are reluctant to post pictures of their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, on social media. After Ajith’s mother, Mohini Mani, died last month, the family joined him as he returned to racing. Shalini posted a rare glimpse of Ajith sharing quality time with the children.

A rare glimpse of Ajith Kumar’s children

Ajith Kumar with his children Aadvik and Anoushka.

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On Sunday, Shalini posted numerous pictures after the family attended the Le Mans race. One set of pictures showed her and Ajith kissing each other and enjoying lunch on the sidelines of the race. Ajith is seen in his racing uniform in some of the pictures. “Avec mon beau (With my handsome) @LeMans,” wrote Shalini, posting the pictures.

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{{^usCountry}} “A little bit of France, a whole lot of love,” wrote Shalini, posting another set of pictures which show the family posing together. The pictures also show their children, Aadvik and Anoushka, holding Shalini close and hugging her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A little bit of France, a whole lot of love,” wrote Shalini, posting another set of pictures which show the family posing together. The pictures also show their children, Aadvik and Anoushka, holding Shalini close and hugging her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, she posted pictures of Ajith kissing their children and receiving kisses in return, writing, “Daddy time.” “Making our feed as wholesome,” wrote one fan, reacting to the pictures. “A man's biggest victory,” wrote another. One fan even called them the ‘most beautiful family in the world’. “Sweetest on gram today!” read one fan’s comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, she posted pictures of Ajith kissing their children and receiving kisses in return, writing, “Daddy time.” “Making our feed as wholesome,” wrote one fan, reacting to the pictures. “A man's biggest victory,” wrote another. One fan even called them the ‘most beautiful family in the world’. “Sweetest on gram today!” read one fan’s comment. {{/usCountry}}

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This comes days after Ajith’s mother, Mohini, died on May 30 at the age of 89. She died at a private hospital in Chennai following an illness. Ajith, who was in Dubai at the time of her death, returned to Chennai for her last rites. He returned to work a few days after, with the official account of Ajith Kumar Racing posting his pictures and writing, “Back at work with a heavy heart but life must go on!”

Ajith Kumar’s foray into racing

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Ajith debuted as a lead actor in 1993 with Amaravathy. In the early 2000s, he took part in a few championships before returning to cinema. However, in 2025, he launched Ajith Kumar Racing and announced his return to professional racing. Since then, he and his team have competed in numerous championships, despite the actor-racer crashing in some races.

Ajith last starred in the 2025 film Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, with the latter film performing well at the box office. Fans have been waiting for him to announce his next film since then, though he has made it clear that he will only shoot films during the off-racing season.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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