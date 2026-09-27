Shiva Rajkumar was in ‘tears’ after watching Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons: ‘I couldn't sleep’

Venky Atluri’s Suriya and Mamitha Baiju-starrer Vishwanath & Sons was released in theatres in August and grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide. Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, who will soon star in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, spoke about the film recently at a press conference. Stating that he was in ‘tears’ after watching the film, he also claimed that it reminded him of his parents, Dr Rajkumar and Parvathamma.

Shiva Rajkumar moved by Vishwanath & Sons

Shiva Rajkumar expressed an interest in starring in a film like Vishwanath & Sons.

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Shiva was promoting his upcoming film Bail, which will be released on October 2, when he spoke about Vishwanath & Sons. He said the film left an emotional impact on him even after it ended, reminding him of his parents and family. “I watched Vishwanath & Sons recently. When I saw the film, I couldn’t sleep for an hour,” he said, adding, “It reminded me of my parents and my family. I was lying there, thinking about it, and I was in tears. I think some emotions... I also wish to do a film like that someday.”

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Shiva Rajkumar’s family

{{^usCountry}} Shiva’s father is the Kannada legend, Rajkumar. He married Parvathamma in his early twenties, and she was only in her early teens, in an arranged marriage. They had five children: Shiva, Raghavendra, Puneeth, Lakshmi and Poornima. They lived a modest existence in a large joint family after marriage till the couple and their kids moved from Madras to Bengaluru, when Rajkumar began getting film offers. Shiva is married to Geeta, the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sarekoppa Bangarappa. They have two daughters, Niveditha and Nirupama. Shiva’s youngest brother, Puneet, also an actor, died in 2021 at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest. About Vishwanath & Sons {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shiva’s father is the Kannada legend, Rajkumar. He married Parvathamma in his early twenties, and she was only in her early teens, in an arranged marriage. They had five children: Shiva, Raghavendra, Puneeth, Lakshmi and Poornima. They lived a modest existence in a large joint family after marriage till the couple and their kids moved from Madras to Bengaluru, when Rajkumar began getting film offers. Shiva is married to Geeta, the daughter of the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sarekoppa Bangarappa. They have two daughters, Niveditha and Nirupama. Shiva’s youngest brother, Puneet, also an actor, died in 2021 at the age of 46 due to a cardiac arrest. About Vishwanath & Sons {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons tells the story of Sanjay Vishwanath, an Olympic pistol shooter and industrialist, played by Suriya. When his son has a medical emergency, he seeks the help of the surrogate mother, Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju. What begins as a meeting of convenience soon turns into love for Maddy, even as Sanjay hesitates due to the large age gap between them. Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon play key roles in the film as Sanjay’s mother and stepmother, Nirmala Devi and Anjali. The film received mostly positive reviews and performed well at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Apart from Bail and his cameo in Jailer 2, Shiva will soon star in Picasso in Tamil, Gummadi Narsaiah in Telugu, and Dad and 666 Operation Dream Theatre in Kannada. He also has a documentary titled Survivor - A Superstar Documentary about his brush with cancer lined up. He starred in the Telugu film Peddi this year.