Shoot of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram wraps up, co-star Fahadh Faasil celebrates in Pushpa style. Watch

The shoot of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi starrer upcoming Tamil action-thriller Vikram, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been wrapped up after 110 days. Lokesh took to Twitter to announce the end of the shoot with a video clip in which Fahadh Faasil can be seen mouthing his own dialogue from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. Also Read: Kamal Haasan’s Vikram with Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starts rolling, see pics

Vikram marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Tipped to be a high-octane action-thriller, the film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das among others.

Lokesh wrote: “After 110 days of shoot, it’s a WRAP. Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort (sic).”

In the clip, Lokesh can be heard asking Fahadh to get ready for the shot. As he says action, Fahadh gunfires a few times and as the camera zooms back on his face, he asks Lokesh, “party ledha” (a dialogue from Pushpa).

The project was supposed to be wrapped up last November. The shoot had to be postponed after Kamal tested positive for the Covid-19. Eventually, the makers decided to shoot the entire schedule indoors in a specially built set for the sake of Kamal’s health. A set with more than 50 damaged cars was shifted to Binny Mills, Chennai, for the final schedule where a major action sequence was shot.

Meanwhile, Kamal recently confirmed that he’s collaborating with Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. He confirmed that he has come on board the project as a writer apart from playing the lead role.

Speaking at a media interaction a few months ago, Kamal opened about the statuses of his upcoming projects. Kamal also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about Indian 2, he said nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

The shoot of Indian 2 is expected to resume very soon. The shoot of the project came to a standstill last February after a freak accident on the sets took resulted in the death ofes of three technicians.

