Inside Kamal Haasan's pre-birthday celebrations on sets of Vikram with cake, colourful balloons. See pics

Actor Kamal Haasan celebrated his birthday nearly a week in advance on the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Vikram. A surprise pre-birthday celebration was organized by the film’s team on Monday in the presence of director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actor Fahadh Faasil. Kamal will turn 67 on November 7.

Pictures from Kamal Haasan's pre-birthday bash from the sets of Vikram have surfaced on social media. In the pictures, Kamal can be seen cutting the cake while being surrounded by the cast and crew members of the movie. The set was decorated with black, white and yellow balloons.

Vikram marks the maiden collaboration of Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonists. Tipped to be an action film, it is rumoured to feature Kamal Haasan in the role of an agent.

Meanwhile, Kamal recently confirmed that he’s writing a script for Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. Without revealing too many details about the film, Kamal confirmed the collaboration. It’s worth mentioning that Kamal recently watched Malik on the sets of Vikram and was later joined by Mahesh Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal praised Mahesh for the movie.

Speaking at a media interaction a few months ago, Kamal opened about the statuses of his upcoming projects. Kamal had also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about Indian 2, he had said that nearly 60% shoot has been completed and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

As part of the same interaction, Kamal had confirmed writing a script for Mahesh Narayanan. However, he didn’t divulge any more details. There are also reports that Kamal will soon commence work on Papanasam 2, the sequel to the Tamil remake of Drishyam. The project will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who will complete Mohanlal's 12th Man and begin shooting for this project.

