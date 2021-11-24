Shruti Haasan shares update on Kamal Haasan’s health: ‘he is recovering well’

Actor Shruti Haasan on Wednesday shared an update about her father Kamal Haasan’s health. She took to Twitter to share that her father, who recently tested positive for coronavirus, is recovering well and thanked fans for their wishes and prayers.

In the tweet, Shruti wrote,“Thank you for all your wishes and prayers for my father’s health. He is recovering well and is looking forward to interacting with all of you soon (sic).”

Shruti's tweet came after the veteran actor announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus in a tweet written in Tamil. He revealed that he’s just returned from the US and has been down with a slight cough.

The translation of his tweet read: “There was a slight cough after returning from the US trip. Govt infection was confirmed on examination. I am isolated in the hospital. Realise that the epidemic is not over yet and everyone be safe (sic).”

Kamal is currently on the verge of wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming Tamil action film, Vikram. The film will mark the first collaboration of Kamal and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vikram will also star actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Kamal recently confirmed that he’s also collaborating with Malik director Mahesh Narayanan. He confirmed that he has come on board the project as a writer apart from playing the lead role.

Speaking at a media interaction a few months ago, Kamal opened about the status reports of his upcoming projects. Kamal also shed light on Indian 2, which has been stalled for the last few months. Talking about Indian 2, he said nearly 60% shoot is complete and efforts are being put to resolve the conflicts surrounding the project and finish the pending shooting.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Indian 2 is expected to resume very soon. The shoot of the project came to a standstill last February after a freak accident on the sets that took the lives of three technicians.