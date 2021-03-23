Shubra Aiyappa: When it comes to the game of PR, I really slack

Shubra Aiyappa is busy honing her skills for her upcoming Tamil action film Aaganya. The actor, who is learning martial arts from a Russian expert, says, “I’ve always been a fitness enthusiast, doing yoga and weight training, so thankfully the foundation is decent. We are going to start shooting soon in Chennai and I’m very excited.” She shares that the film was offered to her two-and-a-half months ago when she was travelling. “The script sounded so fantastic on the phone that I flew down, auditioned and I was like hell, yes, I’m doing this.”

This is the actor’s first project since the lockdown. She was shooting for Ramana Avatara when things came to a standstill. “The lockdown was an eye opener for me, professionally. I feel, as actors, we are very rigid that we can just be actors. Maybe it’s an egoistic thing (laughs). I realised that you can be so much more. I had a myopic way of looking at things, and that changed. My mother is a wedding planner and when things opened up, I curated 10 weddings!” she says. “Personally, I got to spend time with my family in a long time. I left home at 16 for modelling. I was in New York for a year and then in Mumbai. The lockdown turned out to be a blessing as I could be with my family in Bangalore,” adds the Vajrakaya (2015) actor.

Considering her modelling background, has she ever faced the ‘models can’t act’ stereotype? “A little bit. People do have this thing that ‘oh she’s a model’ and in my case I’m quite tall, 5’10, so even more. But,thankfully, everything comes down to auditions,” she says, adding that the same goes for PR and networking. “ It exists. It’s a game and though I’m a social person, when it comes to the game of PR, I really slack,” she laughs. “But then PR is just that much. You have to qualify as a performer too,” she adds.

Does she have Bollywood plans? “ That’s everyone’s dream. Not that I haven’t been offered, but sometimes the script was not good enough or the team wasn’t big enough. I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.” About the names on her checklist, she says, “Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Ranveer Singh are some names I really admire.”