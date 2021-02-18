IND USA
Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school dropout', fans says 'we are proud of you'
Siddharth hit the national limelight with Rang De Basanti.
Siddharth hit the national limelight with Rang De Basanti.
Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school dropout', fans says 'we are proud of you'

  • Actor Siddharth, of Rang De Basanti fame, had a heated exchange on Twitter with a person who abused him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:39 PM IST

Actor Siddharth got into a Twitter spat with a user after she called him a 'school dropout'. He hit back, accusing her of having sold her 'integrity and her memory to her master'.

Karuna Gopal tweeted a quote by Siddharth in support of climate activist Disha Ravi, and : "Who is this person? A school drop out may be ? I see him writing baseless stuff mostly provocative in nature."


Sidharth responded: "This lady badgered me for months to attend her panel discussion at ISB in 2009, which I did, along with @JP_LOKSATTA. Back then too I was a Post Graduate and I spoke my mind. She however sold both her integrity and her memory to her master..."


In reply Karuna wrote back: "I CHAIRED the session at #ISB . You were a panellist brought in by someone from the school . My invitees were 2 WEF ( World Economic Forum ) Young leaders . Accommodating you is proving to be a big mistake :) should have done my due diligence."


The claims and counter claims continued; he shot back: "I just found many emails and appointment requests from you to me over the years in my Gmail inbox. Would you like me to share them in public domain? Technology is a beautiful thing:) This will my last contact with you in this life...you have already taken too much of my time."

To which, Karuna again replied: "For a fairly old person you seem to be young in the Grey Department. Mails will be sent from my office on my name .Of course you wouldn’t know this . Only professionals do . Hope you will grow up one day to know that ! Get off my TL"

Also read: As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares to give birth, parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita spotted at church. See pics

Subsequent to that, Siddharth went on to share screenshots of her email, in which she had requested him to inaugurate her son’s art exhibition in 2013.

