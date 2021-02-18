Siddharth hits back at Twitter user who dubbed him 'school dropout', fans says 'we are proud of you'
- Actor Siddharth, of Rang De Basanti fame, had a heated exchange on Twitter with a person who abused him.
Actor Siddharth got into a Twitter spat with a user after she called him a 'school dropout'. He hit back, accusing her of having sold her 'integrity and her memory to her master'.
Karuna Gopal tweeted a quote by Siddharth in support of climate activist Disha Ravi, and : "Who is this person? A school drop out may be ? I see him writing baseless stuff mostly provocative in nature."
Sidharth responded: "This lady badgered me for months to attend her panel discussion at ISB in 2009, which I did, along with @JP_LOKSATTA. Back then too I was a Post Graduate and I spoke my mind. She however sold both her integrity and her memory to her master..."
In reply Karuna wrote back: "I CHAIRED the session at #ISB . You were a panellist brought in by someone from the school . My invitees were 2 WEF ( World Economic Forum ) Young leaders . Accommodating you is proving to be a big mistake :) should have done my due diligence."
The claims and counter claims continued; he shot back: "I just found many emails and appointment requests from you to me over the years in my Gmail inbox. Would you like me to share them in public domain? Technology is a beautiful thing:) This will my last contact with you in this life...you have already taken too much of my time."
To which, Karuna again replied: "For a fairly old person you seem to be young in the Grey Department. Mails will be sent from my office on my name .Of course you wouldn’t know this . Only professionals do . Hope you will grow up one day to know that ! Get off my TL"
Also read: As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares to give birth, parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita spotted at church. See pics
Subsequent to that, Siddharth went on to share screenshots of her email, in which she had requested him to inaugurate her son’s art exhibition in 2013.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajinikanth visits Ilayaraja’s new studio, see pics
- Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ilayaraja’s new music studio in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch R Ashwin groove to hit number Vaathi Coming from Vijays's Master
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhhi Agerwal shocked as fans build temple in her name, see pics
- Nidhhi Agerwal was in for a shock when she came to know that her fans in Chennai had built a temple in her name. She has done only two films in Tamil so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's Karnan to hit theatres on April 9. See new poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution
- Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Care of Kaadhal movie review: Charming and faithful remake of C/O Kancharapalem
- Care of Kaadhal is one of those films that leave you with a rewarding experience only if you’ve patiently waited for the end, and the way the stories culminate makes for a moving experience.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suriya returns home after Covid-19 diagnosis, brother Karthi shares update
- Suriya, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month, has returned home and will self-isolate for a few days. His brother, Karthi, shared the update on Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baahubali star Ramya Krishnan shares a throwback pic with Sanjay Dutt
- Actor Ramya Krishnan has shared a throwback picture with Sanjay Dutt from the time they did Khalnayak together. Incidentally, Thursday is also Sanjay and his wife Maanayata's wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karthi is nearly unrecognizable in this throwback pic from college, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush performs Bhoomi poojan for new house, Rajinikanth attends. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raashii Khanna: I always had this image of the south film industry as only known for dancing and singing but I was really wrong
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush begins dubbing for upcoming Tamil film Karnan, see pic
- Dhanush will reportedly finish dubbing for Karnan and then move on to shoot his upcoming Russo Brothers' Netflix film, The Gray Man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Selvaraghavan’s horror-thriller Nenjam Marappathillai to release on March 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil film Koozhangal wins Tiger award at Rotterdam film festival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan complete shooting first schedule of their film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox