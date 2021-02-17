As Kareena Kapoor Khan prepares to give birth, parents Randhir Kapoor, Babita spotted at church. See pics
- Kareena Kapoor's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita, were spotted at the Mount Mary Church on Tuesday.
Parents of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan -- Randhir Kapoor and Babita -- were spotted on Tuesday at the Mount Mary Church in Bandra. Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, is due any day now.
Pictures shared online showed Randhir and Babita at the church, with Randhir being assisted by an aide. Although they are separated, Randhir and Babita aren't divorced.
Randhir in a recent interview had said revealed that Kareena was due to give birth on February 15. He had also fielded questions about celebrating his 74th birthday, in the wake of brother Rajiv Kapoor's death. Speaking to SpotboyE, Randhir said that there was no celebration. "It was a small meet-up. A solemn affair. There was no celebration. We are missing my younger brother Rajiv. He passed away last week due to a heart attack. It was a shocking, sudden death. We are yet to come to terms with it.”
Despite being separated and living in different houses, Randhir had said in 2017 that nothing much has changed between him and Babita. “She’s a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown up people, and we preferred to stay separately, [but] we are not enemies,” he had told Hindustan Times.
Randhir had said that the two chose to part ways as she did not agree with his lifestyle. “She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father," he had said.
Even Kareena had spoken about her parents separation, in an interview to Mojo Story last year. The actor's delivery was built up by her sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, who earlier this week posted a countdown on social media, and added a picture of Saif, calling him 'quadfather'. Saif has two children -- Ibrahim and Sara -- from his previous marriage, to Amrita Singh. He has one son, four-year-old Taimur, with Kareena.
