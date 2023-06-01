Reporter asks Siddharth provocative question about his love life at event, fans feel 'disgusted': Just beyond ridiculous

Actor Siddharth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Takkar, recently commented on his love life, when a reporter asked him a ‘cringeworthy’ question at an event. Without losing his cool and answering the personal question, Siddharth's fans said, the actor handled the situation in a ‘cool’ manner. Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari shares sweet birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Siddharth

A few days ago, Siddharth was in Hyderabad for the promotions of th Telugu-dubbed version of Takkar. Takkar, directed by Karthik G Krish, stars Siddharth as the son of a local rowdy wanting to make money in life the easy way. The film is gearing up for release on June 9.

As part of a media interaction, a reporter asked him a question about his love life amid speculations that he’s dating Aditi Rao Hydari.

Siddharth answers question about his love life

The reporter told Siddharth that he’s quite popular for his love stories in films. However, he’s been not so successful, when it comes to real-life romance.

Taking the question in his stride, Siddharth said: “I’ve personally never thought about this even once, not even in my dreams. Even when I see my face in the mirror. But since you are really concerned about my love life, both of us can talk about it in private. Others have nothing to do with it, and it has nothing to do with the Takkar movie as well.”

Reaction's to Siddharth's response

Reacting to Siddharth’s statement, several people called out the reporter’s ‘cringeworthy’ question. Some even said he ends up asking such questions in all press meets.

One Twitter user wrote, “Literally every time I see something with him, I start to cringe and feel disgust. There is a limit to asking someone questions like that on a public platform. He thinks he has this 'chanuvu (closeness)' with all those actors, but it’s gone to a point, where it’s just beyond ridiculous.”

Another person said, “I think he (the aforementioned reporter) should not be called for the press meets and media interactions. Everyone are feeling discomfort for his questions. Not because they can't answer but he is asking their personals or irrelevant questions.”

Aditi and Siddharth's relationship rumours

Both Aditi and Siddharth were previously married. Aditi was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now married to actor-designer Masaba Gupta. Meanwhile Siddharth got married to Meghna in November 2003; they divorced in January 2007.

Aditi and Siddharth have been seen out and about in recent months, including the April 2023 screening of Aditi's latest project Jubilee. However, they have not confirmed they are dating, even though they share pictures and videos of each other quite regularly on social media. They met while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021.

