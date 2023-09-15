SIIMA Awards 2023: Ram Charan, Ponniyin Selvan to Kantara, here are the nominees in key categories
SIIMA Awards 2023 will be announced on September 15 and 16. Who will take Best Actor, Actress and Director trophies?
The stage is set for 2023 SIIMA Awards ceremony in Dubai on Friday night. On Thursday, actors and filmmakers from the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries joined a press conference and spoke about their movies and work. Fans are now excited to witness their favourite stars lift the coveted trophy.
Ahead of the awards ceremony, let's check out nominees in key categories:
Best Director (Malayalam)
Amal Neerad for Bheeshma Parvan
Khalid Rahman for Thallumaala
Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu
Tharun Moorthy for Saudi Vellakka
Vineeth Sreenivasan for Hridaya
Best Director (Tamil)
Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi
Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram
M Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi
Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan I
Mithran R Jawahar for Tiruchitrambalam
Best Director (Kannada)
Anup Bhandari for Vikrant Rona
Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail 2
Kiranraj K for 777 Charlie
Prashant Neel for KGF Chapter 2
Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Director (Telugu)
Chandoo Mondeti for Kartikeya 2
Hanu Raghavapudi for Sita Ramam
SS Rajamouli for RRR
Sashi Kiran Tikka for Major
Vimal Krishna for DJ Tillu
Best Actress (Malayalam)
Darshana Rajendran for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy
Keerthy Suresh for Vaashi
Navya Nair for Oruthee
Revathy for Bhoothakalam
Anaswara Rajan for Super Sharanya
Best Actress (Tamil)
Aishwarya Lekshmi for Gatta Kushti
Dushara Vijayan for Natcharitham Nagargiradhu
Keerthy Suresh for Saani Kaayidham
Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam
Sia Pallavi for Gargi
Trisha for Ponniyin Selvan- I
Best Actress (Kannada)
Ashika Ranganath for Kayimo
Chaithra Achar for Gilky
Rachita Ram for Monsoon Raaga
Saptami Gowda for Kantara
Sharmeila Mandra for Gaalipata 2
Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2
Best Actress (Telugu)
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Hit The Second Case
Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam
Neha Shetty for DJ Tillu
Nithya Menen for Bheemla Nayak
Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Yashoda
Sreeleela for Dhamaka
Best Actor (Malayalam)
Basil Joseph for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Kunchacko Boban for Nna Than Cade Kodu
Mommoothy for Bheeshma Parvan and Rorschach
Nivin Pauly for Padavettu
Prithviraj Sukumaran for Jana Gana Mana
Best Actor (Tamil)
Dhanush for Thiruchitrambalam
Kamal Haasan for Vikram
Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Silmabarasan for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu
Vikram for Ponniyin Selvan I and Mahaan
Best Actor (Kannada)
Puneeth Rajkumar for James
Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie
Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Shivarajkumar for Vedha
Sudeep for Vikrant Rona
Yash for KGF Chapter 2
Best Actor (Telugu)
Adivi Sesh for Major
Dulquer Salmaan for Sita Ramam
Jr NTR for RRR
Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2
Ram Charan for RRR
Sidhu Jonnalagadda for DJ Tillu