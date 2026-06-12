Sobbing female fan follows TN CM C Joseph Vijay's car as he drives himself after Karnataka temple visit

Tamil star and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, visited the Sri Mookambika Devi Temple in Kollur, Karnataka, on Friday. Pictures and videos of the star taking blessings at the temple and later driving himself out as he waved at the large crowd gathered for him have been circulating on social media.

Vijay waves at fans after temple visit

Vijay visited the Sri Mookambika Devi Temple in Kollur, Karnataka, on Friday. (Instagram: RM Clicks)

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One video shows Vijay dressed traditionally, wearing a red shawl over his shoulders. Reports state that he donated a silver sword to the temple. A massive crowd, held back by police, can be seen waiting for him outside the temple. They get excited as the actor-politician comes out with his team. Another shows a smiling Vijay noticing his fans and folding his hands to greet them, his face lit with a wide smile. It was raining when he visited the temple, but it did not seem to deter his fans.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans lined the roads outside the temple, too, to get a glimpse of Vijay. The actor-politician, who ditched security protocol and drove himself out, was greeted by fans who lined the roads. One video shows a young female fan crying and trying to get close to his car, saying ‘please’ even as his security team tries to hold her back. She could also be seen running behind his car, undeterred. When Vijay noticed numerous fans lining the road, he rolled down his window to greet them as he drove by. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans lined the roads outside the temple, too, to get a glimpse of Vijay. The actor-politician, who ditched security protocol and drove himself out, was greeted by fans who lined the roads. One video shows a young female fan crying and trying to get close to his car, saying ‘please’ even as his security team tries to hold her back. She could also be seen running behind his car, undeterred. When Vijay noticed numerous fans lining the road, he rolled down his window to greet them as he drove by. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay is the third Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to visit the temple, according to PTI. The earlier Tamil Nadu CMs, known to have undertaken similar visits, were the late MG Ramachandran and the late J Jayalalithaa, both of whom were also incidentally actors before joining politics. He made the trip to the temple days ahead of his 52nd birthday on June 22.

Vijay’s foray into politics after stardom

Vijay was at the top of his game when he announced in 2024 that he would foray into politics with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. Fans who had been waiting to see him in more films were shocked by the announcement. While the actor-politician won the election within two years of launching the party, his political entry has been years in the making.

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But after the announcement, Vijay shot one final film, Jana Nayagan, with H Vinoth. While it was supposed to be released in theatres in January, the CBFC delayed certification. It has yet to be certified despite the six-month delay. In April, an HD print of the film was leaked online in its entirety, leading to numerous arrests.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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