Sony Liv forays into Tamil, announces digital premiere of Thaen

Streaming platform Sony Liv, which is gearing up for its foray into Tamil, has announced its first release will be Tamil drama Thaen, a story that highlights the fierce realities of the society. The film’s story traces the journey of a young, rural and uneducated beekeeper who battles insurmountable challenges to save his wife from a rare disease.

Sony Liv, via a statement, has announced that Thaen will have its digital premiere on June 25.

Thaen revolves around the lives of Velu (Tharun Kumar) and Poongodi (Abarnathi) who are living a seemingly happy life, with their daughter in a remote village on a hillside. In an unfortunate turn of events, Poongodi falls ill and is later diagnosed with a terminal disease.

The story follows Velu’s struggles to get medical support for Poongodi as they are denied access to good healthcare for lack of valid documents or means to prove their citizenship.

Apart from Tamil, this film will also be available for viewing in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada

Talking about the release of Thaen on Sony Liv, Ashish Golwalkar, head - content, SET and digital business, said in a statement: “Thaen is a carefully crafted tale that delves into a subject rarely talked about in cinema. Through these gripping and informative stories of India with real-life relevance, our goal is to resonate with the audience and showcase content which has the power to shift perceptions.”