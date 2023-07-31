SR Prabhu says ‘era of one superstar’ no longer works in film industry, divides Twitter

Producer SR Prabhu, who is known for helming films like Kaithi and Joker, recently took to Twitter to claim that the 'era of one superstar' is over in the film industry. The producer also called for support within the film industry and gave the example of the Telugu industry for the same. His post generated a lot of reactions on the microblogging site as fans of Thalapathi Vijay and Rajnikanth rushed to the comment section. (Also read: First look of Raghava Lawrence as Vettaiyan Raja from Kangana Ranaut-starrer Chandramukhi 2 out)

Producer SR Prabhu has said that the 'era of superstar' is over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, SR Prabhu said, "The era of one superstar is over in film business. Every star has his own market share and for each film, the value varies based on release date, content, combination, competition, etc. The industry which understands this start to support each other, uplift the whole market and expand beyond boundaries. Recent best example is Telugu industry. The stars, trade and fans in respective industries also have to understand this. I also hope this becomes a new norm everywhere and the whole Indian film industry rise to the best of standards including the trade and fans."

Twitter reactions

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The producer's opinion received mixed reactions from people. While many agreed with his views, there were some with whom the opinion did not go down well. One user referred to the recent remark made by Rajnikanth at the audio launch of Kaithi where he opened up about the title, and explained how it was a problem. He added that even though he had asked directors to not call him superstar, no one wanted to remove it. "This is what Rajinikanth said yesterday at the audio launch. Make bigger movies with all stars.. Take example of KGF, Kantara, BB2, RRR…" read the comment. Another said, "Well said sir. Understanding the power of collaboration and unique market shares, the film industry uplifts together, setting new standards. Let's support each other, grow, and witness the rise of Indian cinema!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many also contradicted SR Prabhu's post. A comment read, " Instead of preaching first learn to do biz in a fair manner rather than doing the way u do now." Another wrote, "Exactly what Thalaivar spoke sday but how supportive are u guys towards ur fellow industry men? forget big movies how often have u guys talked about a small movie that struggles to get reach? U guys promote only ur movies so the change should first come from u guys." A second user said, "How can a producer tweet such a thing? Just under-estimating what the audience are capable of? are we? Where is Money in this equation?"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

S.R. Prabhu is associted to Karthi's next Japan, which is directed by Raju Murugan releasing on Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.