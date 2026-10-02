Sundeep Kishan calls out ‘targeted anti tweets’ against him and Sigma, warns ‘paid’ trolls: ‘You have more to lose than me’

A day before the release of Sigma, actor Sundeep Kishan called out what he described as a “wave of targeted tweets” against him and his film. While he did not name anyone, Sundeep alleged that the negative posts were part of a paid PR campaign. Actor Jyotika later came out in his support, writing, “Truth always comes out.”

Sundeep Kishan calls out paid negative PR against Sigma

Sundeep Kishan defended claims against his restaurant.

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On Thursday, Sundeep took to X (formerly Twitter) and, without naming anyone, called out those allegedly running paid negative PR against his film. He shared a tweet that read, “I see a lot of targeted anti Tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol. I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well… Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me…Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi (If it becomes too direct, everyone will get caught, so be careful).”

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{{^usCountry}} Fans supported Sundeep and asked him not to let the negativity affect him. One comment read, “Give your best and let them bark.” Another commented, “Just Ignore The Hated Tweets And Focus On Your Positive Tweets.” Another user wrote, “Please reveal their names, bro. Let everyone know.” One more tweet read, “Hi Sundeep. Let the negativity not affect you. You had been working hard for the last 16-17 years or even more, and the time has come for your hard work to reap results. All the best, hero.” About Sigma {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans supported Sundeep and asked him not to let the negativity affect him. One comment read, “Give your best and let them bark.” Another commented, “Just Ignore The Hated Tweets And Focus On Your Positive Tweets.” Another user wrote, “Please reveal their names, bro. Let everyone know.” One more tweet read, “Hi Sundeep. Let the negativity not affect you. You had been working hard for the last 16-17 years or even more, and the time has come for your hard work to reap results. All the best, hero.” About Sigma {{/usCountry}}

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Sigma marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. The film was initially scheduled to release on July 31. However, its release was postponed as Vijay’s much-delayed final film, Jana Nayagan, was scheduled to hit screens on July 23. Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma is a heist comedy starring Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Raju Sundaram and others. Thaman S has composed the film’s music.

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The film has finally been released in Tamil and Telugu today, October 2. Jason previously described Sigma as the story of a man fighting for his identity.

Jason has also revealed that even his father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has not watched the film yet, but said he believes his father will be proud when he eventually watches it.

Jyotika also took to Instagram to cheer for Jason’s directorial debut. She wrote, “Dear @jason.sanjay official and team, My heartfelt wishes for SIGMA. Been watching your promotions with so much joy. Seeing the young man you've grown into- so mature, composed, real, and above all, the finest son to your parents- tells me you deserve every bit of the success coming your way. Wishing you and the whole team a wonderful release. May God bless you always.”