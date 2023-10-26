Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma to unite for Sudha Kongara's next

Suriya has announced his next film, tentatively titled Suriya 43, with an ensemble cast of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. It will also reunite him with his Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara. Both the actor and the filmmaker won National Awards for that critically acclaimed film. (Also Read: Suriya denies settling in Mumbai: ‘Both my children are studying there’)

Suriya 43 spelled out

Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma join forces

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suriya took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the announcement motion poster of his next film. He wrote in the caption, “Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to work with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43 (namaste emoji).”

GV Prakash Kumar commented fire emojis on Suriya's tweet. The music composer, who will mark his 100th film with Suriya 43, also won a National Award for the Best Background Score for Soorarai Pottru.

Vijay Varma took to Instagram to share the motion poster with the caption, “Here we go (fire emoji) Happy to be a part of #Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let’s make it epic (sunglasses face emoji).” Vijay will be making his Tamil debut with this film. He's previously worked in the 2017 Telugu action comedy, Middle Class Abbayi.

Dulquer and Nazriya reunite

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dulquer Salmaan also shared the motion poster on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “An alluring and exciting journey (sparkle emoji). Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team (fire emoji).” Nazriya Fahadh also followed suit and wrote in the caption, “This one is very special (red heart and fire emojis) A Sudha Kongara film (white heart emoji) Can’t wait ….. A special something from #Suriya43! Watch out for this one (red heart and fire emojis).”

Suriya 43 will mark Dulquer and Nazriya's reunion 10 years after Anjali Menon's 2014 Malayalam coming-of-age romantic comedy Bangalore Days.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON