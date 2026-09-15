Suriya gets teary eyed as he sees Jyotika in wedding gown; couple renew vows after 20 years with family and friends

Suriya and Jyotika are married, again! The couple have marked 20 years of marriage with a vow renewal ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends. Jyotika shared a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark the special moment and shared a joint post with Suriya. They also shared pictures and videos from the ceremony.

Suriya and Jyotika's journey

Suriya and Jyotika shared a lovely video with the glimpse of the celebrations.

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In the video, Suriya was seen inside a church as Jyotika arrived in her white bridal gown. Suriya was emotional on seeing her arrive and the two exchanged vows in the presence of their family and loved ones. Karthi was seen helping Suriya in one candid moment. Several friends showered flower petals on the couple as they came out of the church. Some of the pictures saw Suriya holding his wife close, and posing together.

In a long note, Jyotika wrote, "THE SEQUEL - A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. ♥️😉 And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections , of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly . This is a celebration of “us”. The people we have become for each other. How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality, is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of !

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I vow to be a happy person — because I choose to see only life's positive side .

I vow to celebrate life — because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love, respects you beyond himself.

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I vow never to complain-

Why should I ? when even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around , everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps."

‘So here’s to our next twenty years’

She added, "I vow to be thankful - as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who've given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live.

I vow to be healthy — because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations.

I vow to be the best mother — not because I cook, or clean, or help, but because I smile, a smile that makes my children want to relive the story their appa amma lived."

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She concluded, "I vow, my Suriya, to always remain that imperfect wife , who fights, and then makes up, only to grow a little more closer to you each time.

I vow to cherish our friendship most of all — because it’s rare to find your equal, your confidant, your gossip partner and your best friend, all living inside this one special man who also happens to be your husband and the father of your children.

So here’s to our next twenty years — The imperfect us, with the perfect understanding."

About Suriya and Jyotika

Suriya and Jyotika met while working together in the 1999 Tamil film Poovellam Kettuppar, and they began dating. They married on September 11, 2006, in Chennai after receiving approval from their families and career stability. Their daughter, Diya, was born in 2007, and their son, Dev, was born in 2010. While Suriya was consistent in his work, Jyotika worked on and off in films through the years. He was seen in Vishwanath & Sons, and is gearing up for the release of Scene.