Suriya meets Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai, says ‘respect and love’

Actor Suriya took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He didn't reveal where and how he met him. Suriya has been making a lot of trips to Mumbai lately as his wife and kids Jyotika have shifted their base to the city. Also read: Suriya opts out of Vanangaan, director Bala says 'it was a decision he made in his best interest'

Sharing the photo with Sachin on his Instagram page, Suriya wrotea, “Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar (sic)."Fans reacted to the picture in the comments section with a lot of heart and fire emojis.

Suriya shared a pic with Sachin Tendulkar.

Suriya was recently seen playing an important cameo in Kamal Haasan’s latest release, Vikram. He played a character called Rolex. Last seen on screen in Tamil film Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya is currently busy filming his next yet-untitled Tamil project with director Siva.

Suriya is now making his entry into Bollywood as well as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar. It was recently revealed that the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi version, which is rumoured to be titled Start-up.

He recently opted out of Bala’s Tamil film Vanangaan. Suriya and Bala were all set to work together for the third time in Vanangaan. They had reunited after two decades and the project had recently gone on the floors. However, Suriya had opted out of the project over mutual agreement. Filmmaker Bala said that he had doubts over the story whether it'll be suitable for Suriya after making some minor changes.

“I wanted to direct a movie called Vanangaan with my brother Suriya. But due to some changes in the story, I now have doubts whether this story will be suitable for Suriya. He has full faith in me and in this story. It is my duty as a brother to not cause any embarrassment to my younger brother who has so much love, respect and trust. So, both of us have discussed and unanimously decided that Suriya will withdraw from the movie. It was a decision he made in his best interest, although he was saddened by it,” Bala said in a statement.

