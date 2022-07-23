Suriya says he is 'overwhelmed' after Soorarai Pottru wins five National Film Awards: 'Dedicate this to my kids, family'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Tamil actor Saravanan Sivakumar, both won the best actor award at the 68th National Film Awards on Friday. While Ajay bagged the award for the Hindi film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Suriya won it for the Tamil film Soorarai Potter. Suriya penned a heartfelt message on Twitter and thanked his fans for their love and good wishes. Also Read: National Film Awards 2022 highlights: Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior win big

The note shared by Suriya read, "Vanakkam! My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that have reached us and enriched our lives so far. We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara's many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath's story."

Suriya pens a note after winning National Award for the male category.

Sending congratulatory messages to his fellow winners from team Soorarai Pottru, Suriya said, "My sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the talents who stood by us during the making of this good film. The Best Film award is a great recognition for team 2D and I thank them along with my best friend and CEO Rajsekar Karpoorasundara Pandian."

He further wrote, "My love and 'Thank You' to all those who have encouraged my efforts so far and to my Amma & Appa, Karthi & Brinda, who have supported me always. I dedicate this award to my kids Diya and Dev and to my loving family," said Suriya, who went on to thank his 'Anbaana fans' on this joyous occasion."

Soorarai Pottru won five awards at the 68th National Film Awards, including best feature film, best actor award to Suriya, best actress award to Aparrna Balamurali, best original screenplay, and GV Prakash was awarded the best background music.

Akshay Kumar, who is shooting for the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, also penned a heartfelt note. Akshay took to his Twitter account and wrote: “Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film."

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru is based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, and featured Suriya along with Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020.

