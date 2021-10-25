Suriya says marriage has made him see things in new light

Actor Suriya, who is looking forward to the release of forthcoming Tamil film Jai Bhim, has revealed that marriage has made him see things in a new light and has shaped his evolution as a person over the years.

Suriya’s Jai Bhim will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime on November 2. In TJ Gnanavel directed Jai Bhim, Suriya plays an advocate who fights for the oppression of a group of people.

Talking about how marriage has helped him see things in a new light, Suriya told Cinema Express, “The way we see the world, relationships and everything else when we are 22 years old is different from how we see it after we get married. Marriage has made me see many things in a new light. Being in a joint family with a woman who has had to leave her home… it’s an experience that will make you understand a lot that cannot be learned by seeing films or reading books. You then develop your own set of values. These can change when you become a parent of a girl child, or when you do business or as you grow old.”

Suriya also opened up about working together with his wife Jyotika in a film. “I'm not a director or a writer. I'm a producer who makes films I believe in. All I need is a good script, and no, it cannot be just another film. We have done a number of films, and this script must be something different and also excite us at the same time. Should that happen, sure, we will be game,” he added.

