Happy birthday Suriya: His new film called Etharkkum Thunindhavan, makers unveil 3 posters

Actor Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan, its makers announced on Friday on the occasion of actor's 46th birthday. They also released three new posters.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which has been directed by Pandiraj, marks the filmmaker’s maiden collaboration with Suriya. However, Suriya has produced Pandiraj-directed Pasanga 2 in the past.

Sun Pictures, the makers of the movie, unveiled three posters to coincide with Suriya’s birthday on Friday.





In all the three posters, Suriya is seen in an intense and rugged avatar. From the looks of it, the film looks like a high-octane action flick. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the leading lady. In the second poster, Suriya can be seen seated around a big pile of dead bodies with a sword in his hand.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is gearing up for theatrical release later this year. The film has music by D Imman.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a busy line up of projects. Suriya’s film with Vetrimaaran is titled Vaadivasal, which is based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it.

Vaadivasal will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

Suriya also awaits the release of Netflix’s upcoming Tamil anthology, Navarasa. Suriya has starred in a segment directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. This short also stars Prayaga Martin as the leading lady.

