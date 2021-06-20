Suriya demands cancellation of NEET 2021 exam, urges all political parties to 'unite and fight'

Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar has voiced support for students on Saturday. He took to Twitter and demanded cancellation of the NEET 2021. He said that education should be a state's responsibility and right and that this exam was against the interest of the students and the state. He further said that this examination is ruining the career of students.

Suriya released an official statement and wrote, as loosely translated from Tamil, "Let's protect our right to education! #Our_education_right. Education is a weapon for the betterment of the lives of students, in an environment like ours where the poor receive a different kind of opportunity while the rich receive a different sort of opportunity, a single selection system to determine the eligibility of both poor and rich in the same level is simply a social injustice. An examination like NEET is not only against the interest of the student but also against the interest of the state. In a diverse country like ours, amid different languages, cultures and cultural differences, education needs to under the state government. That is the only permanent solution. I urge all political parties to unite and work together on the principle of 'State Right to Education'.”

The Soorarai Pottru actor, on behalf of his NGO Agaram Foundation which mainly emphasis helping students from the backward section, submitted the letter to the high-level panel, headed by Justice AK Rajan, which was appointed by Tamil Nadu chief minister, MK Stalin. The objective of the panel is to study the impact of NEET on government school students and marginalized students.

