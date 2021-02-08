IND USA
Suriya tweeted about his illness.
tamil cinema

Suriya tests positive for coronavirus, says he is undergoing treatment

  • Actor Suriya took to Twitter to inform fans that he had tested positive to Covid 19. He added that he was undergoing treatment and that he was feeling much better.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 07:53 AM IST

Tamil actor Suriya on Sunday took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He said that he’s currently undergoing treatment and is feeling better.

He tweeted in Tamil. The translation of his tweet reads: “ I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side.”


On the career front, Suriya has multiple projects in his kitty. He was recently seen in Tamil biographical drama, Soorarai Pottru, which skipped theatrical release and premiered on Amazon Prime directly. The film was based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan.

Suriya recently completed shooting for upcoming Netflix original film Navarasa. This project marks Suriya’s reunion with director Gautham Menon after many years. They had previously worked together in Tamil films Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram.

Also read: Anushka Sharma poses with daughter Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her stunning home

Navarasa is a joint venture between Netflix India and filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is bankrolling the project along with filmmaker Jayendra. The film will feature nine shorts directed by nine filmmakers on the theme of nine ‘rasas’. The project marks the digital debut of actors Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi.

Suriya also has a film each with filmmakers Vetrimaaran and Siva. While Vetrimaaran’s film will be based on the book Vaadivasal by CS Chellappa, Siva’s film is expected to be a rural actioner.

suriya

