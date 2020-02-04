Suriya to play a cameo in Bala’s next starring Arya and Atharvaa: reports

regional-movies

Actor Suriya, who currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, may play a cameo in filmmaker Bala’s next yet-untitled project starring Arya and Atharvaa. Reports have emerged that Bala has approached Suriya for a crucial role in the movie and that the latter has already given his nod.

However, an official announcement about Suriya being part of the project is yet to be made. It’s worth mentioning that if Suriya comes on board, it will be his third association with Bala after films such as Nandha and Pithamagan.

As per Times of India report, the shooting of the film is scheduled to start in March, as the film is expected to release in December this year. Bala, whose last film was Naachiyaar, was originally signed to launch Dhruv Vikram in the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. Bala had directed Varmaa, which was later shelved for reasons unknown and reshot as Adithya Varma.

Bala was upset that his version of Arjun Reddy was scrapped, but he walked out of the project without making any fuss. He even said in a statement that it was his decision to exit the project and nobody forced him.

“I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here,” he said. E4 Entertainment, the makers of the film, shot the film from scratch with debut director Girisayya, who had assisted filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Arjun Reddy.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy shooting for Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. Being produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project.

