Gehana Vasisth says Raj Kundra was working on new app, had cast Shamita Shetty in a film

Gehana Vasisth has said that Raj Kundra was planning to launch an app and had cast his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty for a film. Raj Kundra was arrested in connection with producing and distributing pornographic films earlier this week. Gehana is out on bail on the same case.

Gehana Vasisth told Navbharat Times in an interview, "Just a few days before his arrest, I went to his office. There, I got to know that he is planning to launch an app called Bollyfame. He was planning to do chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films for the app. There was no plan of involving 'bold scenes' in these films." Raj Kundra was taken into police custody on Monday.

"We also discussed on the scripts. Then we thought about casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar and two other artists for another. I was supposed to direct these films and was thinking about it just a few days before his arrest," Gehana added.

Adding that she has never met Shamita Shetty, Gehana said she knew that her job was simply to direct the film and she stuck to it. She added that she has no clue about "Shamita Shetty's fees or conditions" for the film.

Raj Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and other relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.