Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recalls getting a sex-ed book from mom when she hit puberty
Ira Khan is sharing posts leading up to Self-Care Day.
Ira Khan is sharing posts leading up to Self-Care Day.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recalls getting a sex-ed book from mom when she hit puberty

  • Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, has shared a new post about receiving a sex-ed book from her mother, and paying heed to a piece of advice it gave.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 07:56 AM IST

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, wrote in a post on Thursday that she has a 'long way to go' in showing curiosity towards her own body. She recalled that when she hit puberty, her mother Reena Dutta gave her a sex-ed book, but she didn't heed its advice on looking at herself in the mirror.

Ira Khan took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "I don't think I've ever looked at myself entirely before. My mom gave me a sexual education book when I hit puberty and it had asked me to look at myself in a mirror, but I didn't get around to doing it. My body has also changed so much in general. Have a long way to go." Her caption was titled, "be curious," and she also tagged the Agatsu Foundation in her post. "Pinky promise to me," read her hashtag.

A screenshot of Ira Khan's new post.
A screenshot of Ira Khan's new post.

Ira's picture is the latest in a series of ongoing posts leading up to Self-Care Day. Each post carries the same hashtag. Earlier this week, Ira shared a picture of her and her mother, Reena Dutta, travelling together in car. She captioned the picture, "I also talked to my mom about how I felt. And things that I usually have to type out because I cry too much to have these conversations in person."

Ira established the foundation after her birthday, in May. "Agastu is my attempt, it's my way of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium to make my life better for me, to facilitate you in making your life better for you, whatever that means for you," she'd written about it.

Also read: Ira Khan says she spoke to mom Reena Dutta about 'how I felt': 'I cry too much to have these conversations in person'

Last year, Ira had opened up about being clinically depressed, and in a series of videos relayed her experiences in the hope that she is able to help others going through similar situations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ira khan aamir khan ira khan aamir khan + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.