Tamil actor Mayilsamy dies at 57, Kamal Haasan pays tribute

Well-known Tamil cinema actor Mayilsamy died in Chennai early on Sunday, the Nadigar Sangam (SIAA) said. The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday, the Artistes association said in a tweet.

Mayilsamy has acted in over 100 films, including those starring top actors Ajith Kumar, Vijay and Kamal Haasan. He has appeared in TV debates also. Several fellow actors condoled the demise of Mayilsamy.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to share a tribute. “My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy,” he wrote. R Sarath Kumar wrote, “Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry #RipMayilsamy.”

Actor Sakshi Aggarwal wrote, “Shocked to hear the news. Your sense of humor and positive attitude always filled the shooting spot with laughter and happiness.. RIP #Mayilsamy sir. Condolences to family and friends.”

