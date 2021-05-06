Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Tamil actor Pandu dies due to Covid-19 complications
Actor Pandu, known for playing character roles in Tamil films, died in a Chennai hospital on Thursday. He was 74.
Pandu was known for playing character roles, with notable performances in films like Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo, Chinna Thambi, Kadhal Kottai and Badri.

Popular Tamil actor-comedian Pandu, who has starred in several comic and character roles, breathed his last on Thursday in Chennai in a private hospital due to Covid-19. He was 74.

As per reports, Pandu was undergoing treatment in a hospital after he recently tested positive. His wife, who had also tested positive, is currently being treated in the same hospital’s intensive care unit.

Pandu was quite popular for playing character roles. His first notable role was in 1981 Tamil film Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo. Since then, he has starred in several films including some popular ones such as Chinna Thambi, Kadhal Kottai and Badri among others.

Towards the fag end of his acting career, Pandu also forayed into television and starred in daily soaps such as Valli. Pandu also founded Capital Letters, a signage branding company that specialises in name plates and exterior branding.

Condolences poured in for Pandu on Twitter following news about his demise. He is survived by his wife and his three sons.

