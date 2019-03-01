Vijay Sethupathi and Yuvan Shankar Raja honoured with Kalaimamani Awards

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday revived the Kalaimamani Awards, which have been defunct for the last seven years.

Instituted in the year 1968, the awards are given for excellence in the fields of art and literature. Among the announced awardees for the last seven years, some of the popular film personalities include actor Vijay Sethupathi, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, director Hari, producer AM Rathnam, cinematographer Ravivarman and playback singer Unni Menon among others.

Here’s the list of awardees by year:

2011

Actors - R Rajasekar, P Rajasekar, Kutti Padmini, P Pandu

Choreographer - Puliyur Saroja

Playback Singer - B S Sasirekha

Costume Designer - P Kasi

2012

Actors - S.S Senbagamuthu, T Rajshri, B R Varalakshmi

Playback Singer - Gana Ulaganathan

Director - Chitra Lakshmanan

Cinematographer - N V Anandakrishnan

2013

Playback Singer - R Krishnaraj, Paravai Muniyamma, T Velmurugan

Actors - Prasanna, Nalini, R Pandiyaraj, Kumari Kanchana Devi, Sarada, T P Gajendran

Stunt Master - K.K Rathnam

2014

Actors - Ponvannan

Director - Suresh Krissna

Playback Singer - Malathi

Choreographer - N A Thara

2015

Actors - Madhu Balaji, Prabhudheva

Directors - A.N Pavithran

Music director - Vijay Antony

Lyricist - Yugabharathi

Cinematographer - R Rathnavelu

Playback Singer - Gana Bala

2016

Actors - Sasikumar, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Suri

2017

Actors - Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Singamuthu

Director - Hari

Composer - Yuvan Shankar Raja

Producer - Kalaignanam

Photography - Seshadri Nathan Sukumaran, Stills Ravi

2018

Actors - Srikanth, Santhanam

Producer - AM Rathnam

Cinematographer - Ravivarman

Playback Singer - Unni Menon

