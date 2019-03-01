Today in New Delhi, India
Vijay Sethupathi and Yuvan Shankar Raja honoured with Kalaimamani Awards

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday revived the Kalaimamani Awards. Among the winners are Vijay Sethupathi, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, director Hari, producer AM Rathnam to name a few.

regional movies Updated: Mar 01, 2019 13:50 IST
Vijay Sethupathi in a poster of Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. (dhanushkraja/Twitter)

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday revived the Kalaimamani Awards, which have been defunct for the last seven years.

Instituted in the year 1968, the awards are given for excellence in the fields of art and literature. Among the announced awardees for the last seven years, some of the popular film personalities include actor Vijay Sethupathi, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, director Hari, producer AM Rathnam, cinematographer Ravivarman and playback singer Unni Menon among others.

Here’s the list of awardees by year:

2011

Actors - R Rajasekar, P Rajasekar, Kutti Padmini, P Pandu
Choreographer - Puliyur Saroja
Playback Singer - B S Sasirekha
Costume Designer - P Kasi

2012

Actors - S.S Senbagamuthu, T Rajshri, B R Varalakshmi
Playback Singer - Gana Ulaganathan
Director - Chitra Lakshmanan
Cinematographer - N V Anandakrishnan

2013

Playback Singer - R Krishnaraj, Paravai Muniyamma, T Velmurugan
Actors - Prasanna, Nalini, R Pandiyaraj, Kumari Kanchana Devi, Sarada, T P Gajendran
Stunt Master - K.K Rathnam

2014

Actors - Ponvannan
Director - Suresh Krissna
Playback Singer - Malathi
Choreographer - N A Thara

Also read | Super Deluxe trailer: This Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha starrer is highly intriguing

2015

Actors - Madhu Balaji, Prabhudheva
Directors - A.N Pavithran
Music director - Vijay Antony
Lyricist - Yugabharathi
Cinematographer - R Rathnavelu
Playback Singer - Gana Bala

2016

Actors - Sasikumar, MS Bhaskar, Thambi Ramaiah, Suri

2017

Actors - Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Singamuthu
Director - Hari
Composer - Yuvan Shankar Raja
Producer - Kalaignanam
Photography - Seshadri Nathan Sukumaran, Stills Ravi

2018

Actors - Srikanth, Santhanam
Producer - AM Rathnam
Cinematographer - Ravivarman
Playback Singer - Unni Menon

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 13:47 IST

