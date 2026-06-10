Tamil director Bharathiraja dies at 84; Tamil Nadu CM Vijay visits director's home to pay last respects

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja, who is credited with redefining storytelling in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai following a prolonged illness. He was 84. The news of his death has left the film fraternity grieving, with actors, filmmakers, and fans taking to social media to pay tribute to the director.

Bharatiraja no more

Bharathiraja had been battling a series of health issues in recent months due to respiratory complications and age-related ailments.

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The actor-director, known as a trendsetter for his choice of stories and their treatment, died at his residence in Chennai. He was 84. The acclaimed filmmaker had been battling a series of health issues in recent months due to respiratory complications and age-related ailments.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay paid his last respects to the late filmmaker at his residence in Chennai. Several videos of the actor-politician’s convoy arriving at and leaving the director’s home have since surfaced on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} As news of his death surfaced on social media, condolence messages began pouring in from fans, friends, and well-wishers. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mourn the loss, writing, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As news of his death surfaced on social media, condolence messages began pouring in from fans, friends, and well-wishers. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mourn the loss, writing, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

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A post on Pawan Kalyan’s official page on X read, “The passing of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee Shri Bharathiraja garu is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry. With his extraordinary films, he not only won the hearts of Tamil cinema audiences but also those of Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language viewers. Having received 6 National Awards, he left his unique imprint on the Indian film scene.

“The devotional film Aaraadhana that he brought to life with Annayya Megastar @KChiruTweets garu, as well as films like Seethakoka Chiluka that won a National Award, have remained eternally etched in the hearts of audiences. As a director who marvelously portrayed rural life and human relationships on screen, Shri Bharathiraja garu will be remembered forever. Losing such a great creative director is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry. Expressing profound grief over Shri Bharathiraja garu's passing, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members and fans,” it further read.

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Actor Sibi Sathyaraj alo tweeted, “Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of #Bharathiraja sir. Sir, your films were a true textbook on the language of filmmaking. You brought the soul of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen and changed the course of Tamil cinema forever. A monumental loss to cinema. Rest in peace, dear sir.”

ప్రముఖ లెజెండరీ సినీ దర్శకులు, పద్మశ్రీ అవార్డు గ్రహీత శ్రీ భారతీరాజా గారి మరణ వార్త భారతీయ సినీ పరిశ్రమకు తీరని లోటు.



తన అద్భుతమైన చిత్రాలతో కేవలం తమిళ సినీ పరిశ్రమకే కాకుండా తెలుగు, హిందీ, కన్నడ భాషల ప్రేక్షకుల హృదయాలను కూడా గెలుచుకున్న గొప్ప దర్శకుడు ఆయన. 6 జాతీయ అవార్డులు… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) June 10, 2026

About Bharatiraja

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Bharatiraja made his debut in 1977 with 16 Vayathinile and went on to make films like Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam, and Mudhal Mariyathai. He was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2004.

Some of his most celebrated films include Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Mudhal Mariyathai, many of which are regarded as classics today. His final directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai.

In December last year, Bharathiraja was hospitalised due to a lung infection and was admitted to the ICU. MGM Healthcare released a bulletin in January this year that read: “Mr Bharathiraja, renowned movie director, is presently admitted at MGM HEALTHCARE, Aminjikkarai, following complaints of breathlessness. He is receiving appropriate medical care in the intensive care unit.”

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In 2025, Bharathiraja suffered a devastating loss when his son Manoj passed away at the age of 48. He passed following a cardiac arrest. He was known for starring in films like Taj Mahal, Samudhiram and Alli Arjuna.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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