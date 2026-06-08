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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay loses a chess match with R Praggnanandhaa, presents him with a cash reward of 50 lakh

The 20-year-old Grandmaster recently became the first Indian player to win the prestigious Norway Chess title.

Jun 08, 2026 01:45 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay felicitated Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and presented him with a cash reward of 50 lakh on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The 20-year-old chess prodigy scored a historic victory at the Norway Chess 2026 tournament.

Vijay plays chess with Praggnanandhaa

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay felicitates Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for winning the Norway Chess title, in Chennai. (TNDIPR/ANI Video Grab)(TNDIPR)

Speaking to news agency ANI, R Praggnanandhaa shared that the Chief Minister also played a game of chess with him. "I was asked to bring a chessboard, and I played a game with the Chief Minister. I never expected that he would actually play chess with me. We played for about 15 minutes, and I won the game. He was very supportive and encouraging," he said.

Last month, C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the presence of family members and hundreds of supporters. Meanwhile, his final film as an actor, Jana Nayagan, has remained stalled for more than five months. Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. In February 2024, Vijay announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He launched the TVK party and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has toured many regions of TN to hold rallies and share his manifesto directly with the people.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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