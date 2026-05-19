The latest fantasy action drama, Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is maintaining a stellar run at the box office, successfully overcoming major hurdles that threatened its initial release. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film is rapidly approaching the ₹100 crore milestone in India, having already crossed the ₹120 crore mark worldwide during its opening weekend. Adding to the celebratory mood, the team behind the film recently shared a major highlight on social media after Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay personally extended his congratulations to producer S. R. Prabhu.

Production team celebrates chief minister Vijay’s appreciation

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay sends special wishes to Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu as it nears ₹ 100 crore at box office.(X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film's makers took to X to express their excitement and gratitude after receiving recognition from the chief minister for the movie's stellar commercial performance.

The official post stated, “We are overjoyed to share that our Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Joseph Vijay, has extended his heartfelt wishes and congratulations to our producer @prabhu_sr for the grand success of THE ONE @Suriya_offl‘s #Karuppu. It is truly wonderful and heartwarming for our entire team to receive his wishes.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This special acknowledgment took place during a meeting where producer S. R. Prabhu accompanied office-bearers from the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) to meet the Chief Minister. The visiting delegation featured several prominent industry figures, including president TG Thyagarajan, general secretary T Siva, treasurer G Dhananjayan, vice-presidents SR Prabhu and SS Lalit Kumar, alongside joint secretaries Mukesh R Mehta and S Vinoth Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This special acknowledgment took place during a meeting where producer S. R. Prabhu accompanied office-bearers from the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA) to meet the Chief Minister. The visiting delegation featured several prominent industry figures, including president TG Thyagarajan, general secretary T Siva, treasurer G Dhananjayan, vice-presidents SR Prabhu and SS Lalit Kumar, alongside joint secretaries Mukesh R Mehta and S Vinoth Kumar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} As part of their visit, the association members presented a bank draft of ₹10 lakh dedicated to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. It was during this formal interaction that Vijay took the opportunity to personally convey his praise and best wishes to SR Prabhu for the box office triumph of the film. Release day complications nearly stalled the movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As part of their visit, the association members presented a bank draft of ₹10 lakh dedicated to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. It was during this formal interaction that Vijay took the opportunity to personally convey his praise and best wishes to SR Prabhu for the box office triumph of the film. Release day complications nearly stalled the movie {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The movie was originally slated to hit theatres on May 14, with the Tamil Nadu government granting special permission for 9 AM screenings to accommodate massive audience demand. Ticket windows saw an enormous surge in advance bookings across both Tamil Nadu and Telugu-speaking states, pointing toward a massive opening day.

However, the launch encountered a sudden roadblock when numerous early morning shows were abruptly called off due to unexpected financial and production issues.

Producer SR Prabhu subsequently stepped forward to address the unfolding crisis, attributing the sudden disruption to unavoidable circumstances. Fortunately for the cast and crew, the complications were resolved within a day, clearing the path for the film to officially debut on May 15. Once the doors opened, theatres witnessed packed halls, vibrant fan celebrations outside venues, and overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth.

A massive theatrical return for Suriya

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film is turning out to be one of Suriya's most powerful theatrical comebacks in recent memory. As Sacnilk reported that the film raked in an impressive ₹68 crore net in India within its initial three days, pushing its global gross past ₹120 crore by the end of the opening weekend. Updated trade figures indicate that the movie's worldwide earnings have climbed close to ₹147 crore by its fourth day in theatres.

Alongside the leading pair of Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the project boasts a strong supporting cast including Sshivada, Indrans, and Natty Subramaniam.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON