Tamil Nadu CM Vijay wins hearts as he serves pongal, sits on floor to have breakfast with school kids. Watch

On September 22, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay launched the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to benefit students in Classes VI to VIII studying in government and government-aided schools across the state. The actor-turned-politician was also seen having breakfast with the children, and his gesture won praise online.

Tamil Nadu CM share breakfast with students

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay eats breakfast with students.

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Vijay launched the expansion of the scheme at Chennai Middle School in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. He served sweet pongal to the students and later sat down with them on the floor to have breakfast. The Chief Minister also inspected the classrooms and interacted with students while they were having their meal, seemingly asking them if they liked the food. The students were served sweet pongal, pongal and sambar on the day of the launch.

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{{^usCountry}} Vijay's gesture was praised by several social media users. One comment read, "This person is winning hearts all over India." Another said, "This is what brings Accountability in system. Surprise visits by executive head of the state. CM Vijay is bringing unparalleled levels of professionalism in governance. Kudos." Another comment read, "The kids seem so happy to see him." One user wrote, "Wow this is so beautiful. Kudos to him." All about the scheme {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay's gesture was praised by several social media users. One comment read, "This person is winning hearts all over India." Another said, "This is what brings Accountability in system. Surprise visits by executive head of the state. CM Vijay is bringing unparalleled levels of professionalism in governance. Kudos." Another comment read, "The kids seem so happy to see him." One user wrote, "Wow this is so beautiful. Kudos to him." All about the scheme {{/usCountry}}

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Around 15.30 lakh additional students from Classes VI to VIII will benefit from the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme across 15,454 government and state-aided schools, officials said.

Named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj, the expanded programme aims to provide nutritious breakfast to students in Classes VI to VIII and support their health and well-being. The state government has allocated an additional ₹217.63 crore for the scheme in the current financial year, taking its total budget to ₹724 crore.

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The breakfast menu will include dishes such as upma, kichadi and pongal, with millet-based dishes being served twice a week.

According to an official release, the Greater Chennai Corporation will implement the scheme through integrated kitchens covering 447 government and aided schools. In other corporations, municipalities and adjoining township areas, the Directorate of Municipal Administration will oversee the programme through integrated kitchens serving 2,150 government and aided schools. The Tamil Nadu Women's Development Corporation will implement it across 12,857 government and aided schools in rural, township and adjoining rural areas.

"The breakfast will be prepared and served by the members of the self-help groups in the respective schools. This scheme is being expanded to further strengthen the foundation of school education by integrating the aspects of health, nutrition, school attendance and learning of students," the release said.

About CM Vijay's transition to politics

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Vijay began his career as a child actor in 1984 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, with films such as Ghilli, Thuppakki, Mersal, Bigil, Master and Leo strengthening his mass following. His political entry became official in February 2024, when he launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and announced his intention to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay said he wanted to move away from films and devote himself fully to public service after completing his existing commitments. His last film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, was billed as his final project as he moved towards a full-time political career.

(With inputs from PTI)