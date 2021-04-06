Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Vijay cycles his way to the polling booth, watch

Tamil actor Vijay, who was recently seen in Master, on Tuesday rode a bicycle to the polling booth to cast his vote as part of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. A video in which Vijay is seen cycling his way to the polling booth accompanied by his fans has gone viral on social media.

As per a statement from the actor’s publicist, Vijay chose to go to the in a cycle because the road leading to the polling booth is very narrow for his car to pass through. Also, since the booth is very close to the residence, he chose to go by cycle.

In videod that have surfaced online, Vijay can be seen wearing a black leather mask and cycling his way to the booth. In spite of a few police personnel following him, he’s seen surrounded by fans who are cheering as he reaches the booth.

Vijay will be next seen in a yet-untitled Tamil film which is currently dubbed Thalapathy 65. The project will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. He currently awaits the release of Tamil action comedy Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

The shoot of the film is expected to commence from March or April onwards. Anirudh Ravichander is rumoured to be signed as the composer. The film is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Vijay was last seen on screen in Tamil film Master, which went on to gross over ₹300 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featured Vijay in the role of a warden of a correctional facility with a serious drinking problem.