Tamil star Ajith Kumar surprises young fans on video call; see how they reacted

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is busy with his racing career even as fans wait for him to announce his next film. Amidst that, a sweet video of Ajith surprising his young fans over a video call has surfaced. The video shows him greeting them and inquiring after their daily life, much to their delight.

Ajith Kumar surprises fans over video call

Ajith Kumar called his biker friend's children over a video call to greet them.

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An Instagrammer posted a video with a picture of Ajith and another man in biking gear, holding their helmets, in the thumbnail. The video begins with the text, “When your dad’s friend’s list surprises you.” The video shows Ajith surprising her and her brother over a video call. She posted it with the caption, “Not me smiling throughout the call (sobbing and pink heart emojis).”

The video begins with Ajith asking what she does and her replying where she studies. He says he will definitely meet them in person next time, and she inquires about his life. “God bless you all, wish you a beautiful life,” says Ajith in the video. The video shows Ajith chatting with the kids while their father sat next to him. It ends with her and her brother jumping in excitement after they’re done with the call.

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{{^usCountry}} “Lucky Lucky Luckiest Girl' Ever,” commented one fan under the video, while another wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh ur dad is frnds with God.” “God level family friendship,” read one comment, while others asked her to join them over conference call the next time. “Expectation (clown emoji) reality (mind blown emoji),” read one comment, while a fan joked, “God I see what you’ve done to others.” Ajith Kumar’s career and personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Lucky Lucky Luckiest Girl' Ever,” commented one fan under the video, while another wrote, “Ahhhhhhhh ur dad is frnds with God.” “God level family friendship,” read one comment, while others asked her to join them over conference call the next time. “Expectation (clown emoji) reality (mind blown emoji),” read one comment, while a fan joked, “God I see what you’ve done to others.” Ajith Kumar’s career and personal life {{/usCountry}}

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Ajith has been active in films since the 1990s and, after decades in cinema, returned to racing in 2024, having initially competed in the early 2000s. Since then, he has been vocal about working in films only when he has a break during the racing season. While fans expected him to make an announcement about his new film this year, they’re still waiting. He was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly in 2025.

Ajith is married to former actor Shalini and has two children with her, Anoushka and Aadvik. He recently faced a personal loss when his mother, Mohini Mani, died on May 30 at the age of 89. The family requested privacy as they grieved their loss in a statement. His father, P Subramaniam, also known as PS Mani, died in 2023. Ajith returned to racing earlier this month.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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