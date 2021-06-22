Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tamil cinema

Thalapathy Vijay turns 47: Luxury cars to hefty pay package, a look at Tamil actor’s wealth

Actor Vijay is one of the wealthiest actors in India today. On his 47th birthday, here's a look at his personal wealth, cars and pay package.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Vijay is a very successful actor in Tamil Nadu.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, fondly known as Thalapathy Vijay by his fans, is one of the most influential actors working in the Tamil industry. In a career spanning over two decades, the actor has featured in over 64 films.

Through his acting and dancing skills, Vijay continues to rule the hearts of millions of his fans. Did you know he is one of the wealthiest actors in Indian cinema? On his 47th birthday, let's explore some of his wealthiest possessions:

His net worth is around 410 crore in 2021

As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay has an estimated net worth of $56 million, which roughly translates to 410 crores.

Vijay's annual income

Vijay's annual income is an estimated 100–120 crores since 2019 from acting in Tamil films and advertisements.

Brand endorsement

The actor has several brand endorsements that earn him an estimated 10 crores per year. His portfolio of brand endorsement includes Coca-Cola, IPL for Chennai Super Kings and few other brands.

Owner of luxury cars

Vijay's collection of luxury cars includes, Rolls Royce Ghost worth approximately 6 crores, Audi A8 worth 1.30 crores, BMW series 5 worth 75 lakhs, BMW X6 worth 90 lakhs, Mini Cooper worth 35 lakhs.

Vijay's film Beast (Thalapathy 65) earned him 100 crore

Vijay's remuneration skyrocketed to an estimated Rs100 crore when he signed the film Beast, with director Nelson Dilipkumar. With a pay cheque of 100 crore, Vijay has beaten actor Rajinikanth to become the highest-paid Tamil actor. Rajinikanth was paid an estimated 90 crore as salary for his last film Darbar. His new increased remuneration has made him one of the highest-paid stars in Tamil cinema.

