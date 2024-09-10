The GOAT box office collection day 5: Vijay's film sees over 50% drop on first Monday

The GOAT box office collection day 5: Fans may have gotten a double dose of Vijay in his latest action film, since he plays both the father and the son. But as per Sacnilk, that hasn't tempted them enough to turn up in huge numbers on the first Monday since the film's release last Thursday on September 5. (Also Read – GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) The GOAT box office collection day 5: Vijay's film sees more than 50% drop on first Monday

Over 50% drop

After steadily rising over the opening weekend, the daily domestic box office collection of The GOAT or The Greatest Of All Time across languages reached ₹34 core on Sunday. However, it fell down by over 50% to ₹14 crore on its first Monday. Some may say Vijay's film is thus unable to pass the crucial Monday test at the domestic box office.

While the language-vise breakup of the Monday earnings hasn't been ascertained yet, it's probable that the dip has happened not only in the Hindi and Telugu markets, but also the primary target – the Tamil market. The GOAT still has the entire week till Friday to make up for this drastic fall, before more contenders arrive on Friday, including Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor, in the Hindi market. Amar Kaushik's blockbuster horror comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, also continues to dominate the Hindi belt with ₹3.25 crore on Monday, its 26th day at the box office.

About The GOAT

Vijay plays a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. The film is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj take the sides of the hero and villain.

The Hindustan Times review of The GOAT stated, “Director Venkat Prabhu blends humor, tributes, and high-octane sequences, making it a refreshing experience for Thalapathy Vijay fans. He must be lauded for writing a story that travels the world and has family sentiment, action, humour and drama interlaced with twists and plenty of tributes."