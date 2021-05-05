‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy: Kamal Haasan, actor Krishna mourn death of PIL activist

Well-known social activist ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy breathed his last on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. Several members of the Tamil film fraternity including Kamal Haasan, singer Chinmayi Sripaada took to social media to mourn the demise of the popular Chennai-based crusader.

Ramaswamy was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he was admitted a few days ago. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 87.

Ramaswamy, who was also known as ‘PIL’ man, fought against the culture of posters and banners in Tamil Nadu. He was also popular for regulating traffic on the busy roads of Parry’s Corner, thus earning the moniker 'Traffic'.

He actively fought for pedestrian rights and voiced his angst against encroachments of footpaths by political parties to mount their banners.

Tamil celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Mohan Raja, Chinmayi Sripaada, Krishna, G Dhananjayan and Prashanth among others took to Twitter to mourn his demise.

Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil. The translation reads: “Traffic Ramaswamy was a courageous opponent of injustice. He brought to light the problems of the people through welfare cases. Raised awareness about the Right to Information Act. My tributes to Traffic Ramaswamy who fought tirelessly for justice.

Filmmaker Mohan Raja tweeted: “A Thani Oruvan whose anger I always respect immensely! Salute to him! Getting inspired is the only respect we all can give to his soul (sic).”

Actor Prashanth wrote: “We have lost one more great human being today #RIP sir, Excerpts from @thenewsminute article. A name regularly-featured in news articles across Tamil Nadu, Traffic Ramaswamy is responsible for filing over 400 PIL over the span of over two decades (sic).”

Also expressing condolences were producer G Dhananjayan and actor Krishna. Dhananjayan wrote: "Very sad to know the passing away of a great fighter for public causes #trafficramasamy sir. Very courageous & never afraid of anyone. #TamilNadu will miss him badly. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya."

Krishna said on Twitter: "He fought for things that people cared for but brushed away.... he voiced for the welfare of our people until his last breath..... and now he sleeps. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya."