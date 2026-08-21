Tributes pour in for Sowcar Janaki: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi mourn veteran actor's death at 94

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki died on August 21, 2026, at the age of 94 after brief hospitalisation in Chennai. The actor had been admitted to the ICU days before her death due to an unspecified illness. Tributes poured in for the veteran from South stars who recalled their memories of her and honoured her legacy.

Vijay, Kamal Haasan big farewell to Janaki

Veteran actor Sowcar Janaki died on August 21, 2026, at the age of 94.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay expressed shock upon learning of Janaki’s death. “I was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of the veteran film actress Mrs. Sowcar Janaki, who secured an indelible place in the hearts of fans across generations through her distinctive acting,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in Tamil, expressing condolences to her family and fans.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Her artistic journey, spanning over 70 years in the film industry and involving the portrayal of countless memorable characters, is truly praiseworthy. Her demise is a profound loss to the film fraternity; she achieved great success acting in films across various languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—and received numerous accolades, such as the Padma Shri, Kalaimamani, and Nandi awards,” further wrote the CM-actor, adding, “I pray that her soul rests at the feet of the Almighty.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Her artistic journey, spanning over 70 years in the film industry and involving the portrayal of countless memorable characters, is truly praiseworthy. Her demise is a profound loss to the film fraternity; she achieved great success acting in films across various languages—including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi—and received numerous accolades, such as the Padma Shri, Kalaimamani, and Nandi awards,” further wrote the CM-actor, adding, “I pray that her soul rests at the feet of the Almighty.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Kamal also recalled sharing the screen with her, writing in Tamil, “Over a span of forty years—beginning with the film Paarthaal Pasi Theerum—we worked together on numerous projects. She played the mother, and I, the child. Sowcar Janaki was an indispensable acting talent of South Indian cinema.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added, “She acted alongside all the leading heroes of that era and was a favorite choice of my mentor, K. Balachander. She has passed away. An embodiment of motherhood has bid farewell; I bid her adieu with tears in my eyes.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Extremely saddened to hear of the passing of #sowcarjanaki amma. A strong and independent,strong willed path breaker.Had the opportunity to know and work with her, a close friend of my dad #mrradha, they had great admiration for each http://other.RIP legend,” wrote Radhika Sarathkumar. “RIP, Sowcar Janaki Amma,” wrote Prabhudeva, posting an old picture of Janaki.

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR express immense sorrow

Jr NTR also took to X to post tribute to Janaki in Telugu, writing, “The news of the passing of Sowcar Janaki garu, who left an indelible mark on the Telugu and Indian film industries, is deeply saddening. Her cinematic journey and the roles she portrayed will forever remain in our memories. Praying for her soul to rest in peace, I extend my deepest condolences to her family members.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chiranjeevi wrote in Telugu, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of renowned actress and Padma Shri awardee, Shavukaru Janaki garu. Her illustrious cinematic journey, which began with the film 'Shavukaru', spanned nearly seven decades across multiple languages, including Telugu and Tamil.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also added, “She was a magnificent actress who breathed life into diverse roles through her natural acting, earning an indelible place in the hearts of the audience. Her contributions to the Indian film industry will always be remembered. I pray to the Almighty for peace to her soul and extend my deepest condolences to her family members and fans. Om Shanti.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vishnu Manchu was one of the first to pay tributes to Janaki, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Sowcar Janaki garu. Her grace, dignity and remarkable body of work will live on for generations. For the youngsters today, you must look up what a legendary person she was. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanti.”

Sowcar Janaki had an illustrious career in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. She later even ventured into television. Her last film in Tamil is Biskoth (2020) and in Telugu is Anni Manchi Sakunamule (2023).