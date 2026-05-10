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Trisha Krishnan gets emotional as Vijay gives first address as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Trisha Krishnan was present at the ceremony where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay delivered his first speech.

May 10, 2026 08:32 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday in a ceremony attended by his family, as well as actor Trisha Krishnan. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Vijay, arrived in a blue saree and was all smiles at the ceremony. At a moment that has now gone viral on social media, Trisha was seen getting emotional as Vijay delivered his first address at the ceremony. (Also read: Trisha Krishnan greets Vijay's mother at the oath ceremony of his becoming new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister)

Trisha gets emotional

Trisha Krishnan attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay, who became the CM of Tamil Nadu.

In a video shared by Vijay's fan on X, it was seen that Trisha was getting teary-eyed as Vijay delivered his address. Trisha maintained a smile even as her eyes grew watery.

Trisha headed to Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai for Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony. When a media personnel remarked that it was a ‘big day for Tamil Nadu’, she replied, “Yes. Thank you, thank you. Looking forward,” with a wide smile. Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan, also accompanied her. They did not answer further questions.

Trisha has been in the news for her rumoured relationship with Vijay. News broke in February that Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta, filed for divorce and accused him of having an alleged affair with an unnamed actress. In March, Vijay and Trisha wore matching outfits and attended a wedding together in Chennai. They have not publicly spoken about their relationship.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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