Trisha Krishnan takes subtle dig at trolls with cryptic note for targeting her over rumoured relationship with Vijay

Actor Trisha Krishnan has found herself at the centre of intense speculation in recent months, with rumours linking her to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay. While neither has addressed the reports, the actor has continued to face scrutiny on social media. Now, Trisha appears to have responded to the chatter with a cryptic social media post that has caught fans' attention.

Trisha Krishnan's cryptic note for trolls

Trisha Krishnan takes a dig at trolls targetting her over rumoured relationship with Vijay.

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On Monday, Trisha took to Instagram and shared more pictures from her May dump, featuring moments with her pet dog as well as candid photographs of herself. She captioned the post, "a few more from Magical May. I'll be smiling about for a long time to come."

Trisha Krishnan's cryptic post amid trolling over rumoured relationship with Vijay.

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{{^usCountry}} She also shared a video of her dog lying on her bed and penned a cryptic note that read, "The only nose I allow in my business," which appeared to be a dig at trolls targeting her over her rumoured relationship with Vijay. About Trisha and Vijay's rumoured relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also shared a video of her dog lying on her bed and penned a cryptic note that read, "The only nose I allow in my business," which appeared to be a dig at trolls targeting her over her rumoured relationship with Vijay. About Trisha and Vijay's rumoured relationship {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trisha was engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the two called it off later that year. Vijay married his fan, Sangeeta Sornalingam, in the UK in 1998 and in India in 1999. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trisha was engaged to businessman Varun Manian in 2015, but the two called it off later that year. Vijay married his fan, Sangeeta Sornalingam, in the UK in 1998 and in India in 1999. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, reports earlier this year claimed that Sangeeta had filed for divorce after nearly three decades of marriage, alleging that Vijay was having an affair with an unnamed actress. Following these reports, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception in Chennai in March wearing matching gold-hued outfits, further fuelling speculation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, reports earlier this year claimed that Sangeeta had filed for divorce after nearly three decades of marriage, alleging that Vijay was having an affair with an unnamed actress. Following these reports, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding reception in Chennai in March wearing matching gold-hued outfits, further fuelling speculation. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Trisha was also seen getting emotional at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony and waving at fans. She also accompanied Vijay when he visited actor Ajith Kumar's family to offer condolences following his mother's death. However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship.

Trisha Krishnan's recent and upcoming work

Trisha was most recently seen in Karuppu. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the film also featured Suriya in the lead role. It opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics and audiences and emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 so far. The film has collected over ₹180 crore in India and is inching closer to ₹300 crore worldwide.

She will next be seen in Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role, alongside Ashika Ranganath, Kunal Kapoor and Surbhi Puranik. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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