Vijay, Trisha Krishnan visit Ajith Kumar’s home as actor mourns loss of his mother Mohini Mani

Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar returned to Chennai from Dubai on Saturday following the death of his mother, Mohini Mani. As the actor and his family grieved the loss, several members of the film fraternity and political circles visited his residence to offer their condolences. Among them were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan, who were seen arriving at Ajith's home to pay their respects. After stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was seen hugging Ajith Kumar before entering the house.

Trisha accompanies CM Vijay to Ajith Kumar's home Several videos of actor-turned-politician Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar’s residence on Saturday have surfaced on social media. The Tamil Nadu CM visited the actor’s home to pay his respects and offer condolences following the demise of Ajith’s mother, Mohini Mani.

Vijay was accompanied by Trisha during the visit. Several videos circulating on social media show the actor arriving alongside Vijay before joining him in paying her respects to Ajith’s family and offering condolences on the loss of his mother.

Videos from outside the residence captured Vijay arriving under heavy security. Surrounded by his security team, the actor-politician was seen making his way into Ajith’s home to personally offer his condolences to the grieving family.

After stepping out of his vehicle, Vijay was seen hugging Ajith before entering the house and spending time with the grieving family. Trisha, who accompanied the actor-politician, was dressed in a black traditional salwar suit and was also seen paying her respects and offering condolences to the family.

However, it remains unclear whether Vijay and Trisha arrived together to meet the family or visited separately. Some clips appear to show Trisha arriving separately, making many believe that she arrived minutes before Vijay reached the residence. Some videos show the two stars entering the house in different cars rather than stepping out of the same one.