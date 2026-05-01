Trisha Krishnan throws shade at Karuppu team ahead of film's release; says this about not attending audio launch

RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu is all set to release in theatres soon. The film’s team recently released Trisha’s first look as Preethi. Trisha, who did not attend the recently held audio launch, took digs at the film’s team on social media even as fans criticised her for not turning up.

Trisha Krishnan throws shade at Karuppu team

Trisha Krishnan in a still from RJ Balaji's upcoming film Karuppu.

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The team of Karuppu released Trisha’s first look from the film as Preethi. The 37-second-long video shows the actor as a lawyer in a courtroom. The video also shows her in a green saree dancing her heart out in a song. The clips seem to have excited fans who loved her look in the film.

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{{^usCountry}} One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Omg yes, I forgot Trisha is in it (sobbing emoji) Can we talk abt how freaking young she looks?? Girl is literally aging in reverse fr. Btw, what was the last film Trisha did with Suriya before Karuppu?” On Friday, Trisha re-shared the post on X, writing, “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now atleast.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Omg yes, I forgot Trisha is in it (sobbing emoji) Can we talk abt how freaking young she looks?? Girl is literally aging in reverse fr. Btw, what was the last film Trisha did with Suriya before Karuppu?” On Friday, Trisha re-shared the post on X, writing, “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now atleast.” {{/usCountry}}

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When an X user criticised her for saying that, writing, “audio launch ku varatha unaku intha nakkal laam thevaya? (Is this sarcasm/mockery necessary for someone who didn't even come to the audio launch?)” Trisha responded, “Guess my invite got lost in the mail :)” The film’s audio launch was held in Chennai on April 26.

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When a Suriya fan pointed out that her name and picture were included in a poster for the event, numerous others pointed out, “Posters aren't invitation!”

Despite the internet wondering why Trisha was calling out the team, she seemed nonchalant. Celebrating her birthday month on Instagram, she wrote, “May(me) season has officially begun.” Trisha turns 43 on May 4.

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Trisha Krishnan in the news

Trisha has recently been in the news for both her personal life and career. The actor has been rumoured to be dating her Ghilli co-star Vijay for a while now. Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce citing infidelity. She accused the actor of having an affair with an unnamed actress. Days after that, Vijay and Trisha attended a wedding together, fueling rumours.

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Trisha last starred in Identity, Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly and Thug Life in 2025. She will soon star in Karuppu, which is hitting screens on May 14. She also has the Telugu film Vishwambhara and the Malayalam film Ram lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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