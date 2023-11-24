Trisha responds to Mansoor Ali Khan’s cryptic apology: ‘To err is human, to forgive is divine’

The feud between Trisha Krishnan and Mansoor Ali Khan has been making headlines. After a lot of back and forth on social media, press meets, et al, Mansoor seemed to have folded under the pressure and released a statement apologising to Trisha for the misogynistic comments he made about her a few days ago. Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to respond to Mansoor, seemingly forgiving him for his transgression. (Also Read: Mansoor Ali Khan shares cryptic apology note for Trisha, hopes to bless her at her wedding)

Trisha responded to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology in kind(X)

The legal action taken against Mansoor by the Chennai police also seemed to have moved things along. Without addressing Mansoor or the statement he released earlier in the day, Trisha wrote on X, “To err is human,to forgive is divine.”

Reactions to Trisha's statement

While she seemed to want to put the whole ordeal behind her with the statement, fans seemed in no mood to forgive if her comments section is anything to go by. One fan wrote, “He apologised only after so many people condemned his words and case registered. His apology is out of fear over going to jail. I bet. He will do this again after some time,” while another chipped in, “Stay strong trish we are all always with you.”

Mansoor’s apology

At the get-go Mansoor remained steadfast in his stance and refused to apologise to Trisha come what may. He even held a press meet where he said, “A rape scene on-screen does not translate to abuse in real life. I have done nothing wrong and I refuse to apologise.”

However, after the National Commission for Women took suo moto cognizance on the matter and the Chennai police counselled him, he released a statement on Friday that reads, “My co-actress Trisha, Please forgive me! May God bless me with the fortune of blessing your Mangalyam (mangalsutra) as it goes around on a coconut during the ritual! Amen. ---Mansoor Ali Khan.”

What transpired

While promoting their film Leo, Mansoor made a few objectionable comments to the press about wanting to film exploitative scenes with Trisha. The team of Leo and actors from south industries condemned his statement.

